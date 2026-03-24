Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MMTM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (Symbol: MMTM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $283.64, changing hands as low as $281.65 per share. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMTM's low point in its 52 week range is $206.04 per share, with $303.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $283.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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