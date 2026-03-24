Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MMIN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the NYLI MacKay Muni Insured ETF (Symbol: MMIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.71, changing hands as low as $23.63 per share. NYLI MacKay Muni Insured shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMIN's low point in its 52 week range is $22.301 per share, with $24.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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