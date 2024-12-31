Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MINT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (Symbol: MINT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.44, changing hands as low as $100.30 per share. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MINT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MINT's low point in its 52 week range is $99.80 per share, with $100.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.31.

