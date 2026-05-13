Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MINO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active ETF (Symbol: MINO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.27, changing hands as low as $45.25 per share. PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MINO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MINO's low point in its 52 week range is $43.56 per share, with $46.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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