Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - META

In trading on Friday, shares of Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $575.65, changing hands as low as $573.92 per share. Meta Platforms Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of META shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, META's low point in its 52 week range is $414.50 per share, with $740.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $576.74. The META DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

