Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MAT

In trading on Friday, shares of Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.88, changing hands as low as $20.27 per share. Mattel Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.92 per share, with $23.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.36.

