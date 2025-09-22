Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LTC

In trading on Monday, shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.30, changing hands as low as $35.19 per share. LTC Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LTC's low point in its 52 week range is $31.70 per share, with $39.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.24.

