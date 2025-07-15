Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LOPE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $170.20, changing hands as low as $169.79 per share. Grand Canyon Education Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOPE's low point in its 52 week range is $130.69 per share, with $202.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.