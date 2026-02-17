Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $263.84, changing hands as low as $262.00 per share. Labcorp Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LH's low point in its 52 week range is $209.375 per share, with $293.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $263.48. The LH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

