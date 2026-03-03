Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - LEVI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.80, changing hands as low as $20.47 per share. Levi Strauss & Co. shares are currently trading off about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEVI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.17 per share, with $24.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.50.

