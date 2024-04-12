Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KT

In trading on Friday, shares of KT Corp (Symbol: KT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.87, changing hands as low as $12.44 per share. KT Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.04 per share, with $15.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.