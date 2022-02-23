Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KSS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.43, changing hands as low as $52.85 per share. Kohl's Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KSS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KSS's low point in its 52 week range is $43.3961 per share, with $64.3935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.