Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KMI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.04, changing hands as low as $17.58 per share. Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KMI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.0124 per share, with $20.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.59. The KMI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
