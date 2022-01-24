Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KKR

In trading on Monday, shares of KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.80, changing hands as low as $61.13 per share. KKR & CO Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KKR's low point in its 52 week range is $37.49 per share, with $83.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.87.

