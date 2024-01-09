Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KEX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.74, changing hands as low as $75.98 per share. Kirby Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KEX's low point in its 52 week range is $60.14 per share, with $87.5213 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.85.
Also see: Water Utilities Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of SMFG
UCTT market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.