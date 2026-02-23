Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JMIA

In trading on Monday, shares of Jumia Technologies AG (Symbol: JMIA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.72, changing hands as low as $8.67 per share. Jumia Technologies AG shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JMIA's low point in its 52 week range is $1.60 per share, with $14.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.52.

