Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IWS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: IWS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.38, changing hands as low as $116.79 per share. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IWS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IWS's low point in its 52 week range is $102.39 per share, with $124.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.