Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ITA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: ITA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.82, changing hands as low as $103.36 per share. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITA's low point in its 52 week range is $92.25 per share, with $113.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.66.

