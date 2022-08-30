Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IOSP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.93, changing hands as low as $93.96 per share. Innospec Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IOSP's low point in its 52 week range is $81 per share, with $106.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.