Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INOD

In trading on Friday, shares of Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.20, changing hands as low as $31.90 per share. Innodata Inc shares are currently trading down about 18.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INOD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.405 per share, with $71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.01.

