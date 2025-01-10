Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IMXI

In trading on Friday, shares of International Money Express Inc (Symbol: IMXI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.99, changing hands as low as $19.74 per share. International Money Express Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMXI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.42 per share, with $23.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.90.

