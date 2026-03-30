Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IGPT

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (Symbol: IGPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.49, changing hands as low as $55.16 per share. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGPT's low point in its 52 week range is $33.80 per share, with $67.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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