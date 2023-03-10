Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEP

In trading on Friday, shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.04, changing hands as low as $50.82 per share. Icahn Enterprises LP shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEP's low point in its 52 week range is $47.17 per share, with $55.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.90.

