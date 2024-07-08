Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEO

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: IEO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.00, changing hands as low as $97.92 per share. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEO's low point in its 52 week range is $84.88 per share, with $112.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.