Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IBDR

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares— iBonds— Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (Symbol: IBDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.20, changing hands as low as $24.18 per share. iShares— iBonds— Dec 2026 Term Corporate shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBDR's low point in its 52 week range is $23.98 per share, with $24.3199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.19.

