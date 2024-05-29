Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HRI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $138.72, changing hands as low as $138.62 per share. Herc Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRI's low point in its 52 week range is $99.72 per share, with $171 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.48.

