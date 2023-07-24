Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HQY

In trading on Monday, shares of HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.12, changing hands as low as $61.97 per share. HealthEquity Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HQY's low point in its 52 week range is $48.86 per share, with $79.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.31.

