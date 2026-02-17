Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HLMN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (Symbol: HLMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.79, changing hands as low as $8.72 per share. Hillman Solutions Corp shares are currently trading off about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLMN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.55 per share, with $10.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.07.

