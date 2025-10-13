Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HIW

In trading on Monday, shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.85, changing hands as low as $29.73 per share. Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIW's low point in its 52 week range is $24.185 per share, with $36.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.