Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HCAT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Health Catalyst Inc (Symbol: HCAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.66, changing hands as low as $7.60 per share. Health Catalyst Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCAT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.42 per share, with $11.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.69.

