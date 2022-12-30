Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HBM

In trading on Friday, shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.10, changing hands as low as $5.08 per share. Hudbay Minerals Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBM's low point in its 52 week range is $3.08 per share, with $8.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.11.

