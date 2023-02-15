Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GOLD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (Symbol: GOLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.30, changing hands as low as $17.00 per share. Barrick Gold Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOLD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.01 per share, with $26.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.