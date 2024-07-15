Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GLP

News & Insights

In trading on Monday, shares of Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.95, changing hands as low as $41.54 per share. Global Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Global Partners LP 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GLP's low point in its 52 week range is $27.07 per share, with $50.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.15.

