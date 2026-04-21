Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $296.87, changing hands as low as $284.21 per share. GE Aerospace shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GE's low point in its 52 week range is $182.10 per share, with $348.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $287.68. The GE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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