Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GDEN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.00, changing hands as low as $38.54 per share. Golden Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GDEN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.38 per share, with $47.495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.58.
