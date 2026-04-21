Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GBX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.51, changing hands as low as $47.81 per share. Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBX's low point in its 52 week range is $38.23 per share, with $59.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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