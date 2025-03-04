Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GBCI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.40, changing hands as low as $46.17 per share. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBCI's low point in its 52 week range is $34.3499 per share, with $60.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.25.

