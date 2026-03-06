Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GAP

In trading on Friday, shares of The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.98, changing hands as low as $23.25 per share. The Gap Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAP's low point in its 52 week range is $16.99 per share, with $29.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.69.

