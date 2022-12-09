Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FXZ

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.00, changing hands as low as $62.90 per share. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FXZ's low point in its 52 week range is $50.60 per share, with $75.7573 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.95.
