Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FVRR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fiverr International Ltd (Symbol: FVRR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $187.24, changing hands as low as $183.04 per share. Fiverr International Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FVRR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FVRR's low point in its 52 week range is $42.66 per share, with $336 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $187.42.

