Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FTSL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF (Symbol: FTSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.09, changing hands as low as $45.01 per share. First Trust Senior Loan Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTSL's low point in its 52 week range is $43.80 per share, with $46.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.02.

