Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FRSH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Freshworks Inc (Symbol: FRSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.08, changing hands as low as $16.86 per share. Freshworks Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRSH's low point in its 52 week range is $12.22 per share, with $23.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.05.

