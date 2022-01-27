Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FORM

In trading on Thursday, shares of FormFactor Inc (Symbol: FORM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.08, changing hands as low as $38.90 per share. FormFactor Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FORM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FORM's low point in its 52 week range is $32.69 per share, with $52.388 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.11.

