Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FEZ

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (Symbol: FEZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.02, changing hands as low as $48.68 per share. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FEZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FEZ's low point in its 52 week range is $40.23 per share, with $53.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.83.

