Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FELG

In trading on Friday, shares of the Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: FELG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.15, changing hands as low as $39.13 per share. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FELG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FELG's low point in its 52 week range is $26.9101 per share, with $43.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.37.

