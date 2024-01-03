Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FELE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.34, changing hands as low as $93.00 per share. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FELE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FELE's low point in its 52 week range is $78.38 per share, with $107.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.