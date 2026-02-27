Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FBP

In trading on Friday, shares of First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.14, changing hands as low as $20.93 per share. First Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBP's low point in its 52 week range is $16.40 per share, with $23.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.16.

