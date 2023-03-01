Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EXLS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $164.08, changing hands as low as $162.13 per share. ExlService Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXLS's low point in its 52 week range is $116.87 per share, with $191.175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $163.24.

