Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EWP

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Spain ETF (Symbol: EWP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.47, changing hands as low as $27.34 per share. iShares MSCI Spain shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWP's low point in its 52 week range is $19.27 per share, with $29.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.34.

