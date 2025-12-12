Markets

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ETHE

December 12, 2025 — 04:29 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (Symbol: ETHE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.48, changing hands as low as $25.01 per share. Grayscale Ethereum Trust shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Grayscale Ethereum Trust 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ETHE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.105 per share, with $40.135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.21.

